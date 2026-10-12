COMING TO BLU-RAY FROM THE WARNER ARCHIVE COLLECTION ON DECEMBER 1st!

(Note that the original press release left off some shorts, but Jerry Beck has assured us that it was an oversight and that all Avery shorts will be included.)

TEX AVERY-THE DEFINITIVE SCREWBALL CLASSICS COLLECTION

A FOUR BLU-RAY DISC COLLECTION plus a lavish 72-Page Book!

MSRP $69.98

COLOR

4 BD-50

ENGLISH SDH

Aspect Ratios 16×9 1.37:1 and 16×9 2.35:1 Letterbox

Audio Specs: DTS-HD MA 2.0 Mono

NOT RATED

What was once a dream is now a reality. Experience the definitive, complete, and uncensored collection of master animator Tex Avery’s peerless work at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. This groundbreaking comprehensive anthology brings together every single comic masterpiece Avery created during his tenure at the studio. Experience the astonishing brilliance and jaw-dropping sight gags exactly as they were originally unleashed—untrimmed, unfiltered, and funnier than ever.

Tex Avery didn’t just make cartoons; he reinvented them into an animated art form all his own. Avery’s radical artistic vision, surreal logic, and fourth wall-breaking style redefined what animated shorts could be. From the wild transformations of the Wolf and Red Riding Hood to the chaotic antics of involving his deadpan canine Droopy, Avery’s creations remain the pinnacle of golden age animated lunacy, touched with anarchy and genius.

As a first-of-its-kind retrospective, this comprehensive four-disc collection leaves no stone unturned. To provide the ultimate Avery archive, this collection includes not only his 63 M-G-M animated shorts, all uncut, all uncensored, but also contains the Droopy cartoons helmed by fellow Metro directors after Avery’s departure from the studio. Accompanied by a lavish 72-page booklet, special features and archival rarities, this definitive collection is a mandatory centerpiece for animation enthusiasts to treasure forever.

CONTENTS:

Disc One

BLITZ WOLF

EARLY BIRD DOOD IT!

DUMB-HOUNDED

RED HOT RIDING HOOD

WHO KILLED WHO?

ONE HAM’S FAMILY

WHAT’S BUZZIN’ BUZZARD?

SCREWBALL SQUIRREL

BATTY BASEBALL

HAPPY-GO-NUTTY

BIG HEEL-WATHA

THE SCREWY TRUANT

SHOOTING OF DAN MCGOO, THE

JERKY TURKEY

SWING SHIFT CINDERELLA

WILD AND WOOLFY

LONESOME LENNY

HICK CHICK, THE

NORTHWEST HOUNDED POLICE

HENPECKED HOBOES

DISC TWO

HOUND HUNTERS

RED HOT RANGERS

UNCLE TOM’S CABANA

SLAP-HAPPY LION

KING SIZE CANARY

WHAT PRICE FLEADOM

LITTLE TINKER

HALF PINT PYGMY

LUCKY DUCKY

THE CAT THAT HATED PEOPLE

WAGS TO RICHES

LITTLE RURAL RIDING HOOD

OUT-FOXED

THE COUNTERFEIT CAT

VENTRILOQUIST CAT

THE CUCKOO CLOCK

DISC THREE

GARDEN GOPHER

CHUMP CHAMP, THE

THE PEACHY COBBLER

COCK-A-DOODLE DOG

DAREDEVIL DROOPY

DROOPY’S GOOD DEED

SYMPHONY IN SLANG

CAR OF TOMORROW

DROOPY’S DOUBLE TROUBLE

MAGICAL MAESTRO

ONE CAB’S FAMILY

CABALLERO DROOPY

LITTLE JOHNNY JET

TV OF TOMORROW

THE THREE LITTLE PUPS

DRAG-A-LONG DROOPY

BILLY BOY

HOMESTEADER DROOPY

THE FARM OF TOMORROW

DISC FOUR

THE FLEA CIRCUS

DIXIELAND DROOPY

FIELD AND SCREAM

THE FIRST BAD MAN

CELLBOUND

DEPUTY DROOPY

MILLIONAIRE DROOPY

CAT’S MEOW

GRIN AND SHARE IT

BLACKBOARD JUMBLE

ONE DROOPY KNIGHT

SHEEP WRECKED

MUTTS ABOUT RACING

DROOPY LEPRECHAUN

SPECIAL FEATURES:

~Tex Avery: The King Of Cartoons

~Droopy And Friends: A Laugh Back

Bonus “Original Release” Shorts-

~The Shooting of Dan McGoo (1945)

~Wild and Woolfy (1945)

~Lucky Ducky (1948)