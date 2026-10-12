COMING TO BLU-RAY FROM THE WARNER ARCHIVE COLLECTION ON DECEMBER 1st!
(Note that the original press release left off some shorts, but Jerry Beck has assured us that it was an oversight and that all Avery shorts will be included.)
TEX AVERY-THE DEFINITIVE SCREWBALL CLASSICS COLLECTION
A FOUR BLU-RAY DISC COLLECTION plus a lavish 72-Page Book!
MSRP $69.98
COLOR
4 BD-50
ENGLISH SDH
Aspect Ratios 16×9 1.37:1 and 16×9 2.35:1 Letterbox
Audio Specs: DTS-HD MA 2.0 Mono
NOT RATED
What was once a dream is now a reality. Experience the definitive, complete, and uncensored collection of master animator Tex Avery’s peerless work at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. This groundbreaking comprehensive anthology brings together every single comic masterpiece Avery created during his tenure at the studio. Experience the astonishing brilliance and jaw-dropping sight gags exactly as they were originally unleashed—untrimmed, unfiltered, and funnier than ever.
Tex Avery didn’t just make cartoons; he reinvented them into an animated art form all his own. Avery’s radical artistic vision, surreal logic, and fourth wall-breaking style redefined what animated shorts could be. From the wild transformations of the Wolf and Red Riding Hood to the chaotic antics of involving his deadpan canine Droopy, Avery’s creations remain the pinnacle of golden age animated lunacy, touched with anarchy and genius.
As a first-of-its-kind retrospective, this comprehensive four-disc collection leaves no stone unturned. To provide the ultimate Avery archive, this collection includes not only his 63 M-G-M animated shorts, all uncut, all uncensored, but also contains the Droopy cartoons helmed by fellow Metro directors after Avery’s departure from the studio. Accompanied by a lavish 72-page booklet, special features and archival rarities, this definitive collection is a mandatory centerpiece for animation enthusiasts to treasure forever.
CONTENTS:
Disc One
BLITZ WOLF
EARLY BIRD DOOD IT!
DUMB-HOUNDED
RED HOT RIDING HOOD
WHO KILLED WHO?
ONE HAM’S FAMILY
WHAT’S BUZZIN’ BUZZARD?
SCREWBALL SQUIRREL
BATTY BASEBALL
HAPPY-GO-NUTTY
BIG HEEL-WATHA
THE SCREWY TRUANT
SHOOTING OF DAN MCGOO, THE
JERKY TURKEY
SWING SHIFT CINDERELLA
WILD AND WOOLFY
LONESOME LENNY
HICK CHICK, THE
NORTHWEST HOUNDED POLICE
HENPECKED HOBOES
DISC TWO
HOUND HUNTERS
RED HOT RANGERS
UNCLE TOM’S CABANA
SLAP-HAPPY LION
KING SIZE CANARY
WHAT PRICE FLEADOM
LITTLE TINKER
HALF PINT PYGMY
LUCKY DUCKY
THE CAT THAT HATED PEOPLE
WAGS TO RICHES
LITTLE RURAL RIDING HOOD
OUT-FOXED
THE COUNTERFEIT CAT
VENTRILOQUIST CAT
THE CUCKOO CLOCK
DISC THREE
GARDEN GOPHER
CHUMP CHAMP, THE
THE PEACHY COBBLER
COCK-A-DOODLE DOG
DAREDEVIL DROOPY
DROOPY’S GOOD DEED
SYMPHONY IN SLANG
CAR OF TOMORROW
DROOPY’S DOUBLE TROUBLE
MAGICAL MAESTRO
ONE CAB’S FAMILY
CABALLERO DROOPY
LITTLE JOHNNY JET
TV OF TOMORROW
THE THREE LITTLE PUPS
DRAG-A-LONG DROOPY
BILLY BOY
HOMESTEADER DROOPY
THE FARM OF TOMORROW
DISC FOUR
THE FLEA CIRCUS
DIXIELAND DROOPY
FIELD AND SCREAM
THE FIRST BAD MAN
CELLBOUND
DEPUTY DROOPY
MILLIONAIRE DROOPY
CAT’S MEOW
GRIN AND SHARE IT
BLACKBOARD JUMBLE
ONE DROOPY KNIGHT
SHEEP WRECKED
MUTTS ABOUT RACING
DROOPY LEPRECHAUN
SPECIAL FEATURES:
~Tex Avery: The King Of Cartoons
~Droopy And Friends: A Laugh Back
Bonus “Original Release” Shorts-
~The Shooting of Dan McGoo (1945)
~Wild and Woolfy (1945)
~Lucky Ducky (1948)