The teaser trailer and poster for Pixar’s Gatto are now online. The film hits theaters March 5, 2027.

From Pixar: “Mark Ruffalo has joined the voice cast as the scrappy black cat Nero, and Laurence Fishburne will voice the ruthless mob boss cat Rocco. The teaser trailer introduces Nero and Rocco as they question another cat in a funny interrogation scene.”

“In Gatto, after years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city of Venice, Italy, Nero begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives. Indebted to Rocco, the local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose—unless Venice gets the better of him first.”

“Gatto is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren, the filmmaking team behind the Oscar-nominated feature Luca.”