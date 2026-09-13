You might not have known it, but there’s a new Tom & Jerry movie in theaters. Kind of. Released in China in 2025 (the cat and mouse duo remain extremely popular in Asia), Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass opened in theaters this past Wednesday on September 9th (presumably to avoid coming out on the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on Friday), but it’s reportedly playing on less than 1,000 screens. Distributor Viva Pictures has made a business out of taking foreign animated films, giving them quickly recorded English dubs, and then releasing then giving them short theatrical runs before sending them to home media exclusively through public libraries. This is supposedly done for tax deduction purposes.

But Forbidden Compass represents the first time they have released a “franchise” to US theaters, which has given it a bit more attention from the press. Unfortunately, that coverage has largely been negative as the movie currently has a “0% Rotten” score over at Rotten Tomatoes. This was perhaps inevitable as this was a movie intended for Chinese audiences which was always going to have a tough time finding a crowd in the United States (10 minutes from the original runtime have apparently been shaved in a desperate attempt to appeal to western audiences). In addition to calling the plot incoherent and exhausting, one of the biggest criticisms is that Tom and Jerry are supporting players in what is supposedly their movie.

As for financial information…there isn’t any. Viva Pictures tends to soften the blow on their box office returns by reporting on them days after they actually come in. It does seem safe to say, however, that this Forbidden Compass was forbidden from entering the top ten.

The world’s most iconic rivals are back and this time on an adventure neither of them saw coming.

When a mysterious compass with the power to unlock hidden worlds falls into the wrong hands, Tom and Jerry are pulled into a high-stakes journey filled with ancient secrets, unexpected allies, and dangers far beyond their usual cat-and-mouse chaos.

From fast-paced chases to stunning new worlds, Tom & Jerry: The Forbidden Compass brings a fresh twist to the legendary duo. This film blends comedy, action, and adventure in a way audiences of all ages can enjoy.