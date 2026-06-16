Shrek and Donkey (and the family) are off on another big city whirlwind adventure in the first teaser trailer for DreamWorks’ Shrek 5. The film hits theatres in summer 2027.

From DreamWorks:

Next summer, DreamWorks Animation invites audiences on a thrilling, magical new comedy adventure from one of the most beloved global animated franchises of all time: Shrek 5.

Comedy legends Mike Myers, Oscar nominee Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz return to their signature roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. Emmy winning superstar Zendaya (The Odyssey, Dune franchise) joins the cast as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia, along with Marcello Hernandez (Saturday Night Live, Happy Gilmore 2) and Skyler Gisondo (Superman, Booksmart) as Felicia’s brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

Shrek 5 is directed by acclaimed filmmakers and Shrek franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. Vernon was a member of the directing team on the Academy Award nominated Shrek 2 as well as on DreamWorks Animation’s Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted and Monsters vs. Aliens. Vernon has also provided the voice of Shrek fan-favorite Gingerbread Man, aka “Gingy,” across all titles in the Shrek Universe. Dohrn worked on the second and third Shrek films as a writer and artist and as Head of Story on the fourth film. Dohrn also voiced the character of Rumpelstiltskin in Shrek Forever After. Dohrn served as co-director on the first Trolls film and directed Trolls World Tour and Trolls Band Together.

The film is produced by returning producer Gina Shay (Trolls franchise), who produced Shrek Forever After and by Illumination CEO and Academy Award® nominee Chris Meledandri (the Super Mario, Despicable Me and Minions franchises). The film is co-directed by Brad Ableson (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Simpsons).