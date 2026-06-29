The first trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3 is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. It’s also safe to assume it will be attached to Minions & Monsters in theaters this weekend. The last entry in the series, 2019’s The Angry Birds Movie 2, got a surprisingly warm reception critically, but was considered a bit of a box office disappointment. This is possibly why Sony Pictures declined to distribute a third outing and Paramount will now be taking the reigns. The Angry Birds Movie 3 gets angry this Christmas.

Parenthood is a game-changer. This holiday season, one angry bird will face his greatest challenge yet, surviving fatherhood…while saving the world.