Pixar’s 30th feature film, Hoppers, opens today in approximately 4,000 theatres according to Box Office Theory. The movie is a hit with the critics, earning a 96% at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “An eager beaver for endearment that has the charm to back it up, Hoppers is a sprightly riot that might just be the funniest entry in the Pixar canon yet”. It should easily win the top spot this weekend, with BoxOfficeReport predicting an opening take of $46 million, Box Office Theory projecting a similar $47.1 million, and Gold Derby believing it could reach $50 million.