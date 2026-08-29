The Transformers: The Movie is set to be re-released by Fathom Events this September for its 40th anniversary, comedically dubbing itself “The Apology Tour” as a tongue-in-cheek means of making “amends” for emotionally devastating so many children with the film’s shocking death of Optimus Prime. Unfortunately, the marketing campaign has found itself the victim of poor timing following the passing of the “real” Optimus Peter Cullen earlier this week. The original poster for the reissue used gallows humor to the fullest with a one-sheet of Prime’s dead body, but they have discreetly updated it without making an official press announcement. Instead of a robot corpse, it features Optimus majestically opening up his chest to reveal Rodimus Prime (who is technically the movie’s main character, although few people seem to remember that) holding the Matrix of Leadership.

Hasbro and Fathom Entertainment would like to formally invite you back to the scene of the crime. Forty years after The Transformers: The Movie did what it did to Optimus Prime, The Apology Tour 40th Anniversary Screening brings the film back to theaters…with four decades of hindsight and one very overdue “our bad.” Relive the moment in the place where your world was changed forever. Not changing history. Just finally celebrating it. Because forty years later, it still hits like a truck.