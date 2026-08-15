“We’ve had one, yes. What about second Doomsday trailer?” That might be the wrong franchise to reference, but Marvel fans have been given their second major look at Marvel’s upcoming mega-tentpole in less than a month. A new teaser for Avengers: Doomsday was shown at D23 tonight (and appears to be the same one shown at SDCC a few weeks ago), and you can check it out in the player above. This offers fans the best look yet at the villainous Dr. Doom as well as Robert Downey Jr.’s much anticipated performance. Doomsday happens December 18th.