One of our favourite boutique labels, Deaf Crocodile, has announced the release of two more animated films for disc release. Bill Plympton’s Hair High (2004) will come to Blu-ray in March, and that same month will see the release of Marcell Jankovics’ Song Of The Miraculous Hind (2002) in a 4K/Blu-ray combo pack. In case you are cannot recall who the Hungarian Jankovics is, the latter film is a follow-up to Son Of The White Mare.

Both titles are available from the Deaf Crocodile website, or from their retail partner Diabolik. It appears that only the Deluxe Limited Editions are up for preorder now, but standard editions will be available later.

Blu-ray.com also has the full story on Hair High and Song Of The Miraculous Hind.