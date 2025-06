“What if we made animation look like concept art?” Watch an exciting BTS look at Predator: Killer of Killers

A new behind-the-scenes video for the animated Predator: Killer of Killers is now online, and we must say, it does a good job of selling the movie’s exciting visuals. The R-rated epic arrives on Hulu this Friday.