A full trailer forĀ How to Train Your Dragon is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The special effects continue to look spectacular, in spite (or perhaps because) of how similar everything looks to the original animated film, which remains DreamWorks Animation’s best reviewed ever. The live-action remake soars onto the big screen on June 13th (but seriously, Disney, moveĀ Elio from this date).