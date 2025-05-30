TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The opening credits for the upcoming revamp of King of the Hill have been revealed, and you can check them out in the player above. The 14th season of the fan favorite cartoon arrives on Hulu this summer.

After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.