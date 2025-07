TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for the English language dub of China’s box office sensation Ne Zha 2 is now online. It is set to premiere in theaters everywhere this August including in IMAX and PLF formats. Ne Zha 2 is currently the biggest movie of the year globally (even if, well, almost all of that money did come from its native country). Incidentally, a running gag in the Chinese marketing was that the characters couldn’t tell what Ne Zha’s gender was. The English voice actor makes it so that’s not a mystery.