Angel Studios has released a new musical clip from their upcoming animated biblical film David. It is intended to be the start of a new “franchise” for the faith-based distributor. Tickets are already on sale for the release, which will face heavy competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash and the latest SpongeBob outing when it opens this Christmas.

In a kingdom torn by fear and corruption, a shepherd boy is called to stand against a giant and the darkness behind him. With nothing but faith, courage, and a sling, he defies an empire and awakens the heart of a nation. From the quiet hills of Bethlehem to the roar of the battlefield, his journey will shape kings, test hearts, and reveal that the greatest strength is found in trust, not power.