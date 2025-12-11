The first trailer for Supergirl is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. Supergirl, of course, was teased at the very end of this year’s Superman (sorry for the spoilers if you haven’t watched it yet), and from the looks of this preview, the film is going to follow that tone of that introductory scene. Supergirl arrives in theaters everywhere this June.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.