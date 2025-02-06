TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Smurfs–which was previously called The Smurfs Movie–is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. By the way, you are not going through déjà vu (or are you?), but the plot of this does seem directly lifted from the 2011 live-action film. The biggest difference is Smurfette is voiced by a different pop star this time around. Smurfs get Smurfy this summer.

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe. SMURFS features an all-star voice cast including Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.