In case you haven’t herd, the full trailer for Sony Pictures Animation’s GOAT launched online a few days ago, and can currently be seen on the big screen with Zootopia 2 (fans of anthropomorphic talking animals have been eating pretty good lately). GOAT slams into theaters this February.

The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that “smalls can ball!”