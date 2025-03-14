TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie opens today, in 2,827 theatres according to The Numbers. The film is a hit with critics, earning a score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. A popular theme in the reviews is the filmmakers did right by the characters, even if the studio hasn’t: “[puts] a modern spin on a classic formula in a way that makes you wonder why we ever left it behind”, “a reminder of how much more these tireless characters have to offer”, “a fine successor in its own right”, “a shame that the folks at Warner Bros. didn’t honor their past but instead declined to release the film”. A fifth place finish at the weekend box office with about a $3 million seems to be the consensus from Box Office Theory and BoxOfficeReport. However, with Night of the Zoopocalypse not able to take advantage of the timing, good word of mouth could instead give The Day the Earth Blew Up legs with no other animated films from major distributors releasing in the next three months.