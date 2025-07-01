The Cat’s out of the bag in The Cat in the Hat teaser trailer

Bill Hader may not have returned for Inside Out 2, but he can be heard as the titular feline in The Cat in the Hat teaser trailer, which blends a mix of different animation styles as we apparently have a Dr. Seuss Multiverse now. How does it look compared to the 2003 live-action film? You can decide for yourself. The Cat in the Hat opens next February.

Today is going to be THE. BEST. DAY. EVER! Bill Hader is #TheCatInTheHat – Only in theaters February 27.

Meet the Cat in the Hat you don’t know! In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, an all-new, epic adventure with an edge, where mischief, magic and mayhem reign supreme.

Doing what he does best, the Cat—voiced by Bill Hader—spreads joy to kids in his hilarious, signature and singularly irreverent way, transporting them and audiences on a fantastical journey through a world they’ve never seen before.

In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos’s last chance to prove himself…or lose his magical hat!

Starring alongside Hader are Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, and Paula Pell, and featuring Tiago Martinez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang, and Tituss Burgess.