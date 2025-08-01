TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

DreamWorks’ The Bad Guys 2 opens today, in 3,852 theatres according to The Numbers. The film is as good as its predecessor according to the critics at Rotten Tomatoes, earning 87% on the Tomatometer. Their consensus: “The Bad Guys 2’s crew of reformed rapscallions are still a ton of fun as their latest adventure raises the stakes while maintaining a playful sense of mischief”. The film has competition at the box office this weekend but should be able to score a good haul, with Boxoffice Pro predicting a range of $22-$28 million, Box Office Theory suggesting $18-$25 million, and BoxOfficeReport projecting $20.5 million.