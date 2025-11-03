In case you missed it, Angel Studios has released the official teaser trailer for David, which is one of several sneaks peeks at the film available on the distributor’s YouTube channel. As has been previously reported, the hope is turn David into a “franchise” for the studio (good luck keeping that kid-friendly in the later Bible stories where King David kills hundreds of people). David opens this Christmas.

In a kingdom torn by fear and corruption, a shepherd boy is called to stand against a giant and the darkness behind him. With nothing but faith, courage, and a sling, he defies an empire and awakens the heart of a nation. From the quiet hills of Bethlehem to the roar of the battlefield, his journey will shape kings, test hearts, and reveal that the greatest strength is found in trust, not power.