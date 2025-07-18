TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Paramount’s Smurfs opens today in 3,504 theatres according to The Numbers. The film is making critics blue, earning only 20% on Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Antic and zany without being particularly fun, this incarnation of Smurfs just isn’t the smurfiest tool in the shed”. Box Office Pro predicts a fourth place weekend finish with a take of $15-20 million. BoxOfficeReport is more pessimistic with an $11.5 million projection. Box Office Theory goes full Gargamel suggesting it could open with as little as $8 million to $12 million.