Pixar has released the teaser trailer and poster for their upcoming film Hoppers. More info from the studio:

What if you could talk to animals and understand what they’re saying? In Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film Hoppers, scientists have discovered how to “hop” human consciousness into lifelike robotic animals, allowing people to communicate with animals as animals!

The adventure introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use the technology, uncovering mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined. Directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, “Hoppers” features the voices of Piper Curda (May December), Bobby Moynihan (SNL) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Fargo). The film opens exclusively in theaters in March 6th, 2026.