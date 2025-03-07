TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Viva Pictures’ Night of the Zoopocalypse opens today, in 1,400 theatres according to The Numbers. The Clive Barker inspired film is scary good according to 15 critics who have given a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes so far, with many praising it as a beginner horror movie for kids. Opening in only a third of the number of theatres a typical major studio release would, the film isn’t expected to be a major factor at the box office. However, with no other animated films from major distributors releasing in the next three months, good word of mouth could give it legs.