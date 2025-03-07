Viva Pictures’ Night of the Zoopocalypse opens today, in 1,400 theatres according to The Numbers. The Clive Barker inspired film is scary good according to 15 critics who have given a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes so far, with many praising it as a beginner horror movie for kids. Opening in only a third of the number of theatres a typical major studio release would, the film isn’t expected to be a major factor at the box office. However, with no other animated films from major distributors releasing in the next three months, good word of mouth could give it legs.