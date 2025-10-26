A special behind-the-scenes sneak peek at Laika’s upcoming stop-motion Wildwood premiered in theaters this weekend with the re-release of ParaNorman, and has now been made available on YouTube. The first look offers a glimpse at the film’s gorgeous animation, and details how they brought a complex giant eagle to life. What it doesn’t provide is a release date, only saying that it’s “coming soon” at the very end.

Step inside LAIKA’s world of Wildwood, where a powerful golden eagle commands the skies and magic takes flight. In this first look, meet The General, voiced by Academy Award® winner Angela Bassett, a fierce warrior and leader of the skies. Behind the scenes, the brilliant artists at LAIKA Studios are hand-crafting a character that soars beyond the screen through breathtaking stop-motion animation. From director Travis Knight, Wildwood is LAIKA’s next stop-motion animated feature film, based on the bestselling novel by Colin Meloy (lead singer of The Decemberists) and illustrated by Carson Ellis.

