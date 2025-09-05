Independently produced Light of the World opens today in an impressive 2,075 theatres according to The Numbers. The film doesn’t have enough reviews yet for a Rotten Tomatoes score, but it is fresh with seven out of the eight listed so far. Common Sense Media’s take: “With a touch of curiosity and wonder, this animated story offers a fresh take on Jesus’ life through the eyes of a child.” It’s not projected to make a huge dent at the box office, according to several prediction sites, but it could crack the top ten if it brings in about $1.5 million.