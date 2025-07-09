TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first teaser trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The film will be the first SpongeBob flick to be released theatrically in over a decade, as Sponge on the Run ended up going straight-to-streaming in the US following the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be released everywhere this Christmas.

SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate – on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.