Following a teaser trailer that didn’t really reveal anything, audiences are now getting their real first look at Zootopia 2 with this trailer which really gives them a taste of what to expect from the hotly anticipated sequel. It opens everywhere November 26th

After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia’s history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis.