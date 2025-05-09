TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. Based on the hit Netflix show, it will blend animation with live-action by sending its characters into the “real world.” Gabby’s Dollhouse opens its doors this September.

DreamWorks Animation elevates its global smash streaming series into its first ever cinematic adventure with Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie.

Since the debut of the Gabby’s Dollhouse series in 2021, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with Gabby and her friends on Netflix. Created by celebrated storytellers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, Gabby’s Dollhouse is a mixed media preschool series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby’s dollhouse.

In the new film, Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner, reprising her role from the series) heads out on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi (four-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan) to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby’s dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig), Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it’s too late.