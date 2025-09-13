The first plot summary for Frozen III has seemingly at the Consumer Products Division Launch Conference, a licensing expo in China where many high profile releases get marketing deals. Disney naturally is a heavy presence at the event, and though it was in Chinese, an English translation of the alleged information has made its way onto the Twitter profile “AD.” It reads as follows:

“In this new chapter, witness the wedding of the century in Arendelle as Queen Anna walks down the aisle and joins Elsa on a new magical journey filled with unknown challenges. And what’s even more exciting: the royal family is about to welcome a mysterious new member!”

Of course, this should all be taken with a grain of salt (maybe even a huge one), especially since Disney hasn’t “officially” released anything about the anticipated sequel aside from some concept art at the D23 Expo last year (see the featured image above). Obviously, Anna getting married would check out given Kristoff proposed to her at the end of Frozen III, but the “mysterious new member” of the royal family is where things get more vague (though a baby, arguably, seems unlikely given it seems Disney wouldn’t be eager to turn either of the sisters into a mother at this point).

Time will tell if any of this is accurate, but all will be revealed when Frozen III–which is reportedly the first half of a two-parter–finally opens in November of 2027.