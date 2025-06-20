TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Pixar’s Elio opens today in 3,750 theatres according to The Numbers. While the reviews have been almost universally on the positive end of the spectrum, scoring an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, many of the critics’ praise has been more muted rather than effusive. The film will face fierce competition from How to Train Your Dragon in a strong second week and fellow newcomer 28 Years Later. Box Office Pro predicts a third place finish with $20-30 million, while Box Office Theory also projects third place but with a tally on the low end at $20.4 million.