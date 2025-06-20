Pixar’s Elio opens today in 3,750 theatres according to The Numbers. While the reviews have been almost universally on the positive end of the spectrum, scoring an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, many of the critics’ praise has been more muted rather than effusive. The film will face fierce competition from How to Train Your Dragon in a strong second week and fellow newcomer 28 Years Later. Box Office Pro predicts a third place finish with $20-30 million, while Box Office Theory also projects third place but with a tally on the low end at $20.4 million.