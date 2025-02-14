TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Sideshow and Janus Films’ two time Academy Award nominated film Flow makes its streaming debut exclusively on Max in the today, and on HBO February 15th.

Flow is one of the most acclaimed films of the year. It is nominated for two Oscars: Best Animated Feature and Best International Feature (Latvia). The film won the Golden Globe, European Film Award, National Board of Review, New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Films Critics Association awards for Best Animated Feature, and the Annie Award for Best Feature – Independent.

Synopsis: “A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Teaming up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat in search of dry land, they must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet. From the boundless imagination of the award-winning filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis (Away) comes a thrilling animated spectacle as well as a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community. Steeped in the soaring possibilities of visual storytelling, Flow is a feast for the senses and a treasure for the heart.”