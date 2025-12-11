Via Facebook this week, boutique home video label Deaf Crocodile announced their early 2026 schedule of deluxe (and standard) 4K and Blu-ray releases. Looking at the graphic below, we find such treasures as another Bill Plympton film (his high school movie spoof Hair High), and a 2018 Russian stop-motion animated film (Hoffmaniada). Additionally, they will put out a Taiwanese film blending glove puppets, CGI, and martial arts (Legend Of The Sacred Stone).

And incidentally, in perhaps the biggest surprise, they will release the previously un-releasable (due to a court injunction) Olivia Newton-John musical science fiction film from 1970 known as Toomorrow! 2026 is already shaping up as a year of wonders.