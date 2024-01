TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

An action-packed trailer for the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. Typical for the franchise, the preview teases a lot of cameos, along with a conclusion to last season’s cliffhanger ending. The Bad Batch return for “one last fight” with a three-episode premiere on February 21st on Disney+.