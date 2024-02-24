TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first six minutes from Megamind Vs. The Doom Syndicate have been released by Universal on YouTube, and you can check out the footage in the player above (although a good portion of it is just a recap of the original movie!). The sequel which will serve as a pilot for the series Megamind Rules! will arrive on Peacock this March.

Ollo, friends! Meet, Megamind. Metrocity’s newest hero and mastermind. Little does he know, his greatest challenge is about to come! Get ready for the all-new animated film, Megamind vs The Doom Syndicate, coming to Peacock on March 1st!