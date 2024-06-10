TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first footage from The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie has been released, and you can check it out in the player above. Although the plot promises a massive alien invasion, the clip features Daffy Duck and Porky Pig doing the far more mundane task of yard work. Touted as “the first theatrical animated Looney Tunes movie” (which is technically true if you don’t count the short compilation films), it is currently without a release date, as Warner Bros. is not handling the distribution of a feature starring some of their most iconic characters (what a time to be alive, right?).

That’s not all folks! Porky Pig and Daffy Duck, one of the greatest comedic duos in history, are making their hilarious return to the big screen in the sci-fi comedy adventure, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.

From Warner Bros. Animation, director Pete Browngardt, and the creative team behind the award-winning Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie stars Porky Pig and Daffy Duck as unlikely heroes and Earth’s only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion. The movie unfolds a rich Porky & Daffy story that fans have never seen before: In this buddy-comedy of epic proportions, our heroes race to save the world, delivering all the laugh-out-loud gags and vibrant visuals that have made the Looney Tunes so iconic, but on a scope and scale yet to be experienced.