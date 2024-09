TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Paramount’s Transformers One opens today in 3,978 theaters, according to The Numbers. The film is winning over the critics with an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Dramatically satisfying with a dash of good humor, Transformers One suggests that animation might be the optimal medium for this oft-adapted franchise”. BoxOfficePro projects a first place weekend finish but only with a haul in the range of $25-35 million.