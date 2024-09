TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

DreamWork’s The Wild Robot opens today in 3,962 theaters, according to The Numbers. The film has a phenomenal 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “A simple tale told with great sophistication, The Wild Robot is wondrous entertainment that dazzles the eye while filling your heart to the brim”. BoxOfficePro projects a first place weekend finish in the range of $25-$32 million.