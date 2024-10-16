TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Wallace and Gromit are back in the trailer for their first movie in nearly 20 years, and you can check it out in the player above. Unlike Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Vengeance Most Fowl will not get a theatrical release, instead premiering on the BBC in the UK this Christmas before arriving on Netflix in the states in January.

Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!