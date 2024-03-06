TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A full trailer for The Garfield Movie is now online, and if you don’t want a full rundown of the plot, you might want to avoid watching this one. Still, there are some Easter Eggs that longtime fans of the fat cat will enjoy. The Garfield Movie opens everywhere this Memorial Day.

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.