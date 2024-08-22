TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

French Blu-ray producer Tanuko announced this week that they are extending their preorder period for their upcoming eight-disc deluxe Blu-ray set of Osamu Tezuka’s Love Saves The Earth Anthology. This release will, for the first time ever, present all eight films that Tezuka produced for Japanese television from 1978 through 1989. Tezuka, known as the “God of manga,” was most famously responsible for the Tetsuwan Atom, aka Astro Boy, manga and anime; but his legendary career saw him create many beloved properties. The Blu-ray set is available for shipping within Europe, and will be Region B locked. Subtitles will be available in English, French, and Spanish. Preorders are being offered for a few more weeks at crowdfunding site KissKissBankBank. (Your browser can be used to translate the page to English if needed.)