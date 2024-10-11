TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Focus Features’ Piece by Piece opens today in 1,863 theaters according to The Numbers. The animated biopic is a hit with the critics, earning 85% on the Tomatometer. Their consensus: “Piece by Piece is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music’s most innovative minds”. Playing on only half as many screens as its competition, the movie is not expected to crack the top five at the box office on its opening weekend.