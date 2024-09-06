Pharrell Williams releases new original song from his biopic Piece By Piece

Grammy Award-winning artist Pharrell Williams has released his new original song Piece By Piece from the motion picture soundtrack for Focus Features’ animated biopic Piece By Piece, directed by Academy-Award winning director Morgan Neville.

The song was written by Pharrell Williams and performed by Williams and Princess Anne High School Fabulous Marching Cavaliers.

You can stream or buy the song from various services here.

Focus Features says “Piece By Piece is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music’s most innovative minds.”

The film will debut in theaters on October 11, 2024.