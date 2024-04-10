Dora will premiere on Friday, April 12, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia

¡Somos Familia! will be be available on music streaming platforms Friday, April 12

With all-new CG animation and imaginative character-driven storylines, the upcoming Dora series follows everyone’s favorite bilingual explorer, Dora (Diana Zermeño), and her best monkey friend, Boots (Asher Colton Spence), as they embark on epic adventures in a fantastical rainforest. Guided by trustworthy Map (Anairis Quiñones), Dora and her friends must work together to overcome many obstacles while being challenged by the sneakiest fox, Swiper (Marc Weiner). Kathleen Herles, the original voice of Dora the Explorer, returns to the new series as Mami, and Mike Smith Rivera joins the cast as Papi.

In addition to Zermeño’s breakout role as Dora, previously announced cast members joining Dora include Maria Canals-Barrera as Abuela; Danny Burstein as Grumpy Old Troll and The Fiesta Trio’s Frog and Marmoset; Katarina Sky as Backpack; Donovan Monzon-Sanders as Tico; Tandi Fomukong as Isa; Quintún Muñoz as Benny; Chris Gifford as Big Red Chicken; and Quiñones as The Fiesta Trio’s Armadillo. Featured guest stars this season are Taboo as Quickatoo and Kate del Castillo as Ale the Alebrije.

Dora is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, California, and created by Chris Gifford and Valerie Walsh Valdes. Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Rich Magallanes serve as executive producers. Henry Lenardin-Madden serves as co-executive producer, and Alejandro Bien-Willner serves as story editor. Marielle Kaar is Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series. Dora the Explorer was created by Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Eric Weiner.