News / October 10, 2024 New character posters, clips, and trailer for Piece by Piece James R Whitson TWITTERFACEBOOKPINTERESTINSTAPAPEREMAILPRINTPharrell Williams’ animated biopic Piece by Piece hits theaters tomorrow, and you can check out new clips, posters, and the final trailer today! New trailer “I Loved Music” Official Clip “Out of My Mind” Official Clip Character posters POSTERS INSTAGRAM Original content © 2003-2024 Animated Views. All other copyrights belong to their respective owners. Disclaimer