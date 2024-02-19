TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Presumably in an effort to help boost its Oscar chances, Netflix has posted Nimona in its entirety on YouTube for free, and you can enjoy it for yourself in the player above. It is unknown how long they will have this available, so if you don’t have a Netflix subscription, or if the app just keeps glitching on you, this is your chance to check it out. Nimona is nominated for Best Animated Feature at this year’s Academy Awards.