Disney’s Moana 2 opened this week in 4,200 theatres according to The Numbers. Critics have mixed feelings, but more than not have found something positive to say, giving the film a just fresh 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Riding high on a wave of stunning animation even when its story runs adrift, Moana 2 isn’t as inspired as the original but still delights as a colorful adventure.” Box Office Pro projects a huge five day weekend with an $170-200 million take.