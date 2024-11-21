TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl dropped online today (boy, has it been a big day for trailers!), and you can check it out in the player above. It is the first feature film starring the iconic duo since 2005’s Curse of the Were-Rabbit. Vengeance Most Fowl premieres on BBC One on Christmas Day in the UK before cracking on Netflix in the US in January.

The glove is about to come off. In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!