Pixar’s Inside Out 2 opens today in 4,440 theatres, the 17th-widest release of all time according to The Numbers. The film is a big hit with the critics, earning a stellar score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Spicing things up with the wrinkle of teenage angst, Inside Out 2 clears the head and warms the heart by living up to its predecessor’s emotional intelligence”. There’s a wide range of predictions on how the the movie will do at the box office this weekend. Box Office Pro puts it in a range between $85 and $115 million. Box Office Report is taking the high end of that guess, projecting a strong $119 million haul. However, JoBlo is more pessimistic. Due to Pixar’s recent track record and changing viewing habits after so many of their films went straight to Disney+, they believe the film will be lucky to reach $60 million.