TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The second trailer for Elio is now online, following the film getting delayed more than a year in the aftermath of 2023’s writers strike. This is an extremely brief preview, so don’t expect it to reveal too much about the plot. Elio takes flight next June.

A space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession, Elio’s all in for an epic undertaking when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. When Elio is mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, he must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.